Credit: The Weather Authority

The Weather Authority is tracking a humid Thursday start with heavy winds and rainstorms expected in the afternoon into the evening.

Here’s what to expect for the next three days:

Thursday: Mild and humid start with temperatures in the lower 70s.

Southwest Florida should brace for wind, as we’ll see speeds coming from the southeast at 20 to 30 mph, with gusts ranging from 30 to 45 mph.

Due to the high winds, minor coastal flooding could occur, as afternoon high tides will be running 1 to 2 ft above normal.

Scattered rain and storms will move into Southwest Florida in the afternoon, continue moving southeast, and weaken through the evening commute.

Temperatures will be in the mid-80s before the rain and storms move through.

Storms will weaken as they move from north to south, meaning Lee, Charlotte, and DeSoto counties are all at a Level 1 Risk for severe weather.

Friday: Dry and pleasant morning with temperatures in the mid-60s.

Expect a beautiful day with a lot of sunshine.

Temperatures will be cooler and in the lower to mid 80s for the afternoon.

Saturday: Cooler start with temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

In the afternoon, Southwest Florida will see seasonal temperatures and sunny conditions.

Temperature highs will be in the mid-80s.