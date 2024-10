The Weather Authority is tracking heavy rain and storms on Sunday, especially in the afternoon and evening.

Localized flooding is also possible Sunday through Wednesday, and Tropical Storm Milton is forecast to approach Florida as a Category 3 hurricane by Wednesday from the Gulf of Mexico.

SUNDAY

Light rain on Sunday morning will develop into heavy rain and storms for the afternoon and evening.

Mostly cloudy skies and rain will keep highs below average in the low 80s.

Localized flooding from heavy rain will be an issue.

MONDAY

Heavy rain, storms, and mostly cloudy conditions continue.

Highs are below average in the low 80s. Flooding from heavy rain will be an issue.

Rainfall between Sunday and Monday night is forecast between 2.5 – 4 inches across SWFL.

TUESDAY

More heavy rain and storms. Highs in the mid-and-upper 80s.

The earliest potential arrival time of tropical storm-force winds would be Tuesday evening (according to NHC).

Flooding from heavy rain will be an issue.

The Weather Authority is tracking Tropical Storm Milton as it makes its way through the Gulf of Mexico.

From the National Hurricane Center:

Key Messages for Tropical Storm Milton can be found in the Tropical Cyclone Discussion under AWIPS header MIATCDAT4 and WMO header WTNT44 KNHC and on the web at this link.

RAINFALL: Rainfall amounts of 5 to 8 inches, with localized totals up to 12 inches, are expected across portions of the Florida Peninsula and the Keys through Wednesday night.

This rainfall brings the risk of flash, urban, and areal flooding, along with minor to moderate river flooding.

Milton will also produce rainfall totals of 2 to 4 inches across portions of the northern Yucatan Peninsula and western Cuba.

For a complete depiction of forecast rainfall associated with Milton, please see the National Weather Service Storm Total Rainfall Graphic, available here and the Flash Flood Risk graphic here.

WIND: Tropical storm conditions are possible in the Tropical Storm Watch area in the Yucatan Peninsula Monday night and Tuesday.

SURF: Swells generated by the system will begin to affect the coast of the southwestern Gulf of Mexico today. These swells are expected to spread northward and eastward along much of the Gulf Coast by early next week, and could cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions. Please consult products from your local weather office.

WINK News Weather Authority meteorologists say that Southwest Florida could see 4-7 inches of rain totals forecast across SWFL between now and Thursday morning.

According to the NHC, there are currently no active tropical watches or warnings for the U.S.