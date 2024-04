The Florida Department of Transportation is set to hold an event to educate drivers about the perils of the road and how to navigate safely.

Along with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, FDOT will reveal a rare look into the equipment used in motorists-related emergencies.

“Operation Spring into Safety” aims to teach motorists about traffic safety.

Emergency equipment such as helicopters, firetrucks, police patrol cars, bomb trucks, dump trucks, robots, marine airboats, and semi-trucks will be fully displayed.

The free event will occur on Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon at the Hertz Arena in Estero.