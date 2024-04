CREDIT: Greater Naples Fire Rescue District

The greater Naples Fire District is working to clear a brush fire in rural Golden Gate.

Authorities are responding to the brush fire near Pioneer Trail and Dove Tree Street.

According to the Greater Naples Fire District, the fire is roughly the size of 4 acres and is 40% contained.

Florida Forest Service and the Collier County Sheriff’s Office are assisting in the response. Due to heavy smoke from a brush fire, please avoid the area of Pioneer Trail and Dove Tree Street in the Estates. pic.twitter.com/UvsxD8KssR — CollierCountySheriff (@CollierSheriff) April 14, 2024

CCSO advises the public to steer clear of the area. No evacuations are expected at this time.

