Heavy law enforcement presence in Labelle neighborhood

Credit: WINK News

A large law enforcement presence was near Springview Circle in Labelle on Sunday afternoon.

According to the Hendry County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a report of gunshots in the area.

Hendry County deputies say the suspect is in custody, and there is no danger to the public.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is working with HCSO on the investigation.

No injuries have been reported. An investigation is ongoing.

Sheriff Carmine Marceno will host a press conference with Sheriff Steve Whidden at 11:00 a.m on Monday.

Stay tuned to WINKNews.com, WINK News App, streaming, and on-air for any new developments on this story.