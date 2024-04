Entering Glades County sign. (Credit: WINK News)

An Immokalee man is dead after two semi-trucks crashed on U.S. 27 in Glades County over the weekend.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, one semi-truck, driven by a 65-year-old man, was traveling north on U.S. 27, north of Shady Acres Lane.

The second semi-truck, driven by a 51-year-old man, was traveling north on U.S. 27 in front of the first semi.

When the second semi slowed for traffic, the first semi failed to slow down and collided with the other semi’s rear.

FHP said the 65-year-old driver died at the scene on Sunday.

The other semi-truck driver, a 51-year-old Miami man, sustained no injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.