Crews are engaging a multi-acre brush fire near the North Port Skate Park.

According to a social media post from the North Port Fire Rescue, the flames are on the west side of North Port Boulevard.

The skate park and disc golf course are closed due to the flames.

North Port Boulevard is closed between Appomattox Drive and Greenwood Boulevard.

However, crews from the fire rescue say no homes are in danger at this point.

The Florida Forest Service is also responding to the scene.

This is an active scene, and WINK News will update this article with more information when it is provided.