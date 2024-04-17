Bringing back the Beach: Sand renourishment project underway in Sanibel

Sanibel has brought 400,000 pounds of sand to the beach, and it isn’t for sandcastles. It’s for the next hurricane season.

“It’s been a year and a half. We’re coming up on two-year anniversary, and we’re also coming up on hurricane season,” said Sanibel Mayor Richard Johnson, “So this beach BERM replacement project was critical for protection of the island and any wave action and wave attenuation, even if it does come up this high. “

$14 million dollars later, each berm stands at least 5 feet tall along the coast of the island.

Here are the before and after photos:

All in an effort to help protect the island from flooding.

“the berm certainly provides protection from overwash when we have storm events, or even sometimes just some really high tides,” said Holy Milbrady, Director of Natural Resources. “It’s the tide and the wind direction or are in the same way we can see flooding of those areas. So whether your condo, a residence, or a beach park, this project is really meant to benefit and provide protection.”

Some berms aren’t as noticeable as others. Areas that need more of a buffer have berms that stand taller.

An example would be Lighthouse Beach.

“It’s just crazy how far back it’s drawn. The sand is almost kissing the lighthouse,” said Milbrandy.

The next phase of bringing back Sanibel beaches starts here. Lighthouse Beach has seen incredible erosion from named storms and raging tides.

Crews are starting work to make this historic beach stronger.

“we’re fortunate that we have a few days now where we can take advantage it and go ahead and start some of that work that we were planning for the fall a little bit early.” said Milbrandy.