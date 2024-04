Southwest Florida locals can help protect shorebirds thanks to a new and innovative method.

The birds typically nest on the beach, although beaches in Southwest Florida are constantly busy. CREDIT: FWC

The method’s idea is to provide shorebirds with the space necessary to thrive. As shorelines get busier, different species of birds are more commonly using gravel rooftops to nest, raise their chicks, and avoid threats.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, shorebird nesting season begins in Southwest Florida in mid-February.

Shorebirds are on Florida’s threatened list, and FWC recommends keeping at least 300 feet from nesting birds because getting too close to the birds can lead them to abandon the breeding site.

That means the defenseless eggs lay exposed to the elements and predators in the nest.

FWC says close to half of Florida’s shorebird population depends on rooftops for nesting. CREDIT: FWC

Contact FWC if you see a shorebird that has taken a liking to your roof.

“In all of Flordia, there are nearly 3,630 rooftop sites that have been reported from 2011 to 2022, so that’s quite a lot of sites and rooftops are being fazed out,” said Cameron Pressey, a rooftop nesting biologist for FWC.

The Florida Wildlife Conservation Commission has been discovering more rooftop spaces each year. Officials hope the threatened species’ population continues growing so they can eventually be removed from the list.

Click here to learn more about shorebirds and how you can help.