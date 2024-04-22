One dead and one injured in crash south of U.S 41

Authorities are responding to a crash on Tamiami Trail that occurred shortly after 9 p.m. on Monday night.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office and The Florida Highway Patrol responded to the scene on the 15000 block of South Tamiami Trail off of State Road 45.

FHP confirmed at least one person died and another was injured in the crash.

An on-scene LCSO deputy told WINK News Reporter Amy Galo that the crash was a single-vehicle crash.

The crash remains under investigation at this time.

Stay tuned to WINKNews.com, WINK News App, streaming, and on-air for any new developments on this story