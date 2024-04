Sanibel Captiva Trust Co. finished navigating its aftermath of Hurricane Ian, moving into two new office buildings to better serve its clients.

The trust company, founded by Al Hanser 23 years ago, celebrated the opening of its new flagship office at 2450 Periwinkle Way on Sanibel Island. The company hired architect Joyce Owens to redesign what had been a vacant Bank of America building. The project essentially rebuilt the entire building, office president Jeff Muddell said, and it cost $3 million.

“We have clients now across the country and around the world,” Muddell said. “So, we do rely heavily on remote technology. But we’re also very hands-on.

To read more at Gulfshore Business, click here.