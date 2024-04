Whenever 85-year-old Vincent Costa swings his golf club, keeping his eye on the ball isn’t just good strategy, it’s necessary.

“Because with the no sight in the right eye and just having peripheral on the left, I have to keep my eye on that ball,” Costa explained. “If I move my head really extremely, I could miss the shot.”

For over 20 years, Costa has been legally blind.

“But I’m fortunate because I shouldn’t even be playing golf with my disability,” Costa said. “It’s not painful it’s not anything like that. But I could never play without anybody because I don’t know where the ball goes.”

Costa said he wasn’t going to let that stop him from hitting the links, “even when I wasn’t playing golf for awhile even with my cane I was taking the cane and seeing how I can come back how much sight I’ll have.”

You can find Costa out on the course at Vasari Country Club in Bonita Springs. On the day after his 85th birthday, Costa was on the 16th hole, which is a Par 3 120 yards.

“I must have really hit it well because I felt it flush,” Costa recalled. “And as I say I didn’t see it but, I felt it was a good shot.”

And he was right as the ball bounced in for a hole in one.

“Wen I looked around, I saw the three other guys raising their hands,” Costa said. “In that moment, I didn’t catch it. I didn’t realize what they were saying. But they saw the whole shot. And I think they started cheering before the ball went in.”