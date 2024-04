Alexandre Baud Credit: The Collier County Sheriff’s Office

A man with an active warrant out of California has been arrested after allegedly ramming his car into a Collier County patrol vehicle.

According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were alerted that the owner of a white Subaru Outback with a California license plate had an owner with an active felony warrant on Tuesday.

The owner of the car, 49-year-old Alexandre Baud, allegedly also fled officers in another jurisdiction a few days prior.

Collier County deputies tracked the car to the Target at the Pine Ridge Road Crossing Shopping Plaza. When Baud and a woman entered the vehicle, deputies approached them.

Baud then accelerated past them, turned around and rammed into a patrol car, damaging the vehicle.

Deputies eventually removed Baud from the car and arrested him. His active warrant revealed his original offense to be grand theft.

Baud also had a no-contact order with the woman found with him.

In Baud’s car, deputies found fentanyl, methamphetamine, a glass pipe and a set of white brass knuckles.

Police arrested him on multiple charges, including aggravated battery, grand theft and possession of a controlled substance.