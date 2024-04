While unemployment remains low across Southwest Florida, Collier County is leading the way in adding jobs.

“There are plenty of jobs. Businesses are seeking good quality candidates,” said Amy Hanna-Eckenrode with CareerSource SWFL.

Jason Bays is general manager for Great Wolf Lodge in September.

“We’re hiring over 600 positions,” Bays said. “We’ve got culinary positions, management, leadership engineering, and then we have traditional hospitality jobs like food and beverage guest services and housekeeping, as well. So, we’re going to be a significant economic engine for the area.”

Collier, Lee and Charlotte counties added more than 8,000 nonagricultural jobs over the year, bringing their combined total to 544,200. Collier alone gained the most jobs at 4,000.

“When the opportunity came about to join the team here at Margaritaville, I jumped on it, and I’ve been here since we opened,” said Executive Chef Dallas McCutcheon.

WINK News got a sneak peek of the new Compass Hotel by Margaritaville in Naples.

“We are really staffed at this point. As we move into season next year, and we get our legs under us, which we are doing a good job of, we’re coming out of the gate really pretty strong considering we’re on the shoulder season now. We will be doing more hiring,” said Tom Torgerson, CEO of TPI Hospitality.

The hotel features 119 suites offering studio, one-bedroom, or two-bedroom options, and has an array of amenities plus a 5 o’clock somewhere bar & grill.

“We offer fun and escapism that’s through our food, where you know we have everything for the person that’s health conscious,” McCutcheon added.

“We have an experience that’s change of mind, that just moves you into a zone, that restores your mind, restores your body and just letS you leave the stresses of the day for a period of time,” said Torgerson.

Other sectors adding jobs in Collier County over the past year included construction, trade, transportation and utilities, private education and health services and government.