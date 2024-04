A powerful symbol of honor and remembrance is standing proudly here in Southwest Florida.

We’re talking about a traveling replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial.

Over 70,000 veterans, whose names may have only been seen in Washington, D.C., are now being seen at Lakes Park in South Fort Myers.

A motorcade followed as a symbol of our freedom led the way.

“It’s very big, it’s like 360 feet long, but it’s an exact copy,” said Adam Stanfield from the Chapters Health Foundation. “There’s a location finder application that is used up in Washington, D.C. The very same finder application is used with Wess Wall down here.”

This memorial has traveled across the state and country to teach fellow Americans about the price of freedom.

Now, it sits at Lakes Park, an 80% replica of the Vietnam Memorial, and it was built by veterans who walked the same line as the ones we lost.

“The one thing that we wanted to identify as well [is that] we want to bring in a new generation and get them interested in our history, and knowing that not everyone can go to D.C., that’s not feasible for everyone, we can bring that to the community just make it that much easier, and encourage those stories that wouldn’t normally take place to happen,” said Clifton Pease from the Chapters Health Foundation.

Stakes in the ground and panels placed upright, these walls are a symbol of our country and a tribute to those who served.

The memorial will be up until Monday.