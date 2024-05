Memorial Day weekend is a time spent with family or friends at the beach, lake, or barbecue.

The German American Social Club hosted its second annual All-American Country Barbecue in Cape Coral.

The event honored our fallen heroes and veterans who’ve dedicated their lives to service.

It was also a day full of fun, celebration, and reflection for those who attended.

A variety of drink and food options with a barbecue flare were served, including hamburgers, hot dogs, BBQ chicken, and bratwurst. Guests were entertained by musical performances from The Pure Country Band of Southwest Florida.

The event had something for everyone to enjoy.

“It’s just great. The music’s fantastic, and the people are great,” said Robert Sutter. “The food is phenomenal. Everybody’s laughing and smiling. It’s just fantastic. You couldn’t ask for anything better.”

Erich Kohl, president of the German American Social Club, said that the goal was to provide a good time.

He also wanted to take the time to pay honor to those who gave their lives to serve our country and honor our fallen heroes who paid the ultimate sacrifice.

“Four members were honored today with a quilt, including myself with a quilt of valor,” said Kohl. “A lot of veterans have been here and service members who have passed we honor their sacrifice to bring us our freedoms after that we celebrate today.”