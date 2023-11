If the Seacrest Country Day volleyball team keeps winning at this rate, they’re going to need a bigger trophy case. The Stingrays received a heroes welcome Wednesday during the school’s signing day ceremony after bringing home a third straight state championship trophy. The thrill of victory is going to last a while.

“Last night was probably the best feeling I ever felt,” Seacrest outside hitter Bali Coles said. “To be able to come home a state champion in my last game was just an incredible feeling.”

“A lot of people don’t get to experience one,” Seacrest libero Alexa Haley said. “So the opportunity to get three is just an amazing feeling.”

“It was exhilarating,” Seacrest head coach Jeff Motluck recalled. “A sense of relief.”

That relief came after a thrilling 2A state title match. Boca Christian forced the finals to a fifth deciding set. Motlcuk shared what his message was down the stretch.

“This is what we played an entire season to get to this point. We had to believe in ourselves,” Motluck recalled. “One person wasn’t going to win it for us it was going to be a total team effort.”

With the match point, the dreams of a three-peat came true.

“The whole season we’ve been talking about a trying to three-peat, but until it happened I didn’t know like how great the feeling was going to be,” Seacrest setter Milena Lopez said. “And just being there with a my team we all just collapsed on the floor. It was such a good feeling.”

Senior Brooke Spurgeon leaves with three medals around her neck and a tremendous sense of pride for keeping the Stingrays’ winning ways going.

“We always want to leave what we enter into knowing that we player our role and left it better than we found it,” Spurgeon said.

Spurgeon signed to play at Nova Southeastern and Coles is going to continue her volleyball career at Florida Southern.