Beachgoers celebrate Labor Day on Fort Myers Beach

Cloudy skies and a chance of rain were not enough to keep families off of the beach this Labor Day.

Especially not for a few little ones who can’t keep their hands away from the sand.

“I just feel so happy because I love Labor Day,” said Sabrina. “We just spend time with our family and stuff, celebrate Labor Day, and we always have fun every single year.”

Sabrina’s aunt, Abigail Marritt, said their family comes to the beach every Labor Day, but this is their first one in Fort Myers Beach after moving from Pensacola.

“It’s nice how open the beach is,” said Marritt. “There’s a lot of new structures coming up and shopping that’s fun.”

This year, the Marritt family brought along a new addition to their crew.

“We have a 1-year-old son now, so we had to expose him to the cousins a little bit,” said Marritt. “We are trying to get him used to the sand. He wasn’t a huge fan at first, so [his mother] was just kind of carrying him around trying to expose him.”

And it looks like his cousins might soon be teaching him how to build some great sand castles.

“We made this beautiful sand castle, and we decorated it, like spray wet sand on it and then it turned out like this, and we poured water, and it was like this big hot tub.”

And the Marritt family aren’t the only sand lovers here in Fort Myers Beach.

“It’s a good place for the kids. They love to build sand castles,” said beachgoer Zoie Groves.

And while this little lady isn’t talking just yet, we’re hoping she’ll share her sand castle secrets next Labor Day weekend.

As summer comes to an end, families here at Fort Myers Beach continue to squeeze in some final memories this Labor Day weekend.