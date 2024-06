The proposed new Estero Island Beach Club aims to replace its previous two condominiums with a single structure on Fort Myers Beach.

Standing in the way: current town code.

Tuesday, the Estero Island Beach Club Condominium Association asked the Fort Myers Beach Local Planning Agency for permission to build up along Fort Myers Beach.

“We presented the plan, basically asking for variances for height; that was the main one,” said Magdelaina Hagar, a local representative for the condominium association.

Hagar believes building up is necessary to move the structure away from the coastal line for safety, comply with modern flood elevation requirements, and improve the property’s view and aesthetics.

The association asked the town to approve an eight-story structure, despite current town codes limiting buildings to three stories and a maximum height of 40 feet.

Hagar added, “The purpose of today was to find out, OK, can we go up? Or do we have to figure something else out? And now we’re still in that limbo.”

No decision was made Tuesday, but the idea of building up makes some islanders anxious, as more stories would steal their Gulf view.

Meanwhile, Emilio Garcia, who refused to let the rain get in the way of a good beach day, sees a bright side to building up.

“Eight-story building, it’s going to be more like bringing more business and people,” said Garcia.

The building would hold 75 timeshare units over a parking garage.

This is just the rezoning stage, where developers are asking to rezone part of their property.

After rezoning approval, the project will move into the design and planning stage.

The Planning Agency will have another meeting with the high-rise hopefuls on Aug. 23.