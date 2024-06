Rain has been causing flooding across Fort Myers, adding to the already tricky traffic on First Street before the Edison Bridge.

The traffic wasn’t awful around 4 p.m. on Tuesday, and the primary reason for the backup was drivers turning onto the Edison Bridge or continuing along First Street.

WINK News spoke with Fort Myers officials, who said they are monitoring the storm closely.

Signs have been put up in case of flooding to help drivers navigate safely.

Meanwhile, over at a neighborhood off McGregor Boulevard, you will see some flooding near homes.

WINK News saw some drivers struggling to steer and maneuver around a bend on Southdale Drive.

Flooding was evident along several roads off McGregor Boulevard and Palm Beach Boulevard. CREDIT: WINK News

However, there wasn’t much of an issue on some of the major roads like Fowler Street, McGregor Boulevard, U.S. 41, Gladiolus Drive, Palm Beach Boulevard, Daniels Parkway or Six Mile Cypress.

While the rain can disrupt plans for people, in this case it was a welcomed sight to others.

“Feeling good! We needed it. It was hot. It was dry. We needed some rain,” said Robert Fenneken, a Fort Myers resident.

“Whenever you hear about significant rains, you start worrying about local flooding,” said Don, a Fort Myers resident, “but, so far, hasn’t been a problem with this particular rain, although I understand they’re predicting they’re gonna get considerably more over the next several days.”

WINK News will continue to monitor the rain and the impacts it has in Fort Myers, Lee County and the rest of Southwest Florida.