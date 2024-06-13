WINK News

Watch Now

Watching for road flooding in Collier County

Reporter: Michelle Alvarez
Published: Updated:

We were on 2nd Avenue South and 5th Avenue South in downtown Naples, where we saw some roads flood.

The rain just wouldn’t stop.

Cars struggled to get through the deep water.

The total rainfall from the past two days averaged 4 to 9 inches in Southwest Florida, with 10 to 12 inches in the hardest-hit Collier County, especially along Alligator Alley.

Unless it’s safe to go outside, remain indoors if possible, and if you have to be outside, avoid low-lying areas.

Do not drive or walk through standing or moving water, and remember potential hidden hazards include down power lines, missing storm drain covers and sinkholes.

We’ll continue checking things out and keep you updated.

Copyright ©2024 Fort Myers Broadcasting. All rights reserved.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without prior written consent.