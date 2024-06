Silver L. Rush mugshot Credit: Clewiston Police Department

Two men in Hendry County were taken into custody on drugs and other charges following several police tips from concerned citizens.

According to the Clewiston Police Department, thanks to tips from the community and with help from a K-9 deputy from the Hendry County Sheriff’s Office, two arrests were made early Friday morning.

During the initial search of the home’s property, officers discovered a man at the rear of the property in a locked shed.

Following a refusal to cooperate, officers forced their way inside and found 46-year-old Marcelino Cacop, the shed had been modified to be a living space.

Police also discovered illegal narcotics, drug paraphernalia and ammunition after searching the remainder of the property.

The homeowner, 56-year-old Silver L. Rush, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of ammunition by a person with convictions.

He was booked into the Hendry County Jail without bond.

Cacop is being held on charges of resisting an officer. He was also booked into the Hendry County Jail with a $2,500 bond.

Chief of Police Thomas Lewis had this to say about his community’s participation in this arrest, “This morning’s arrests are a great example of the partnership we hold with the community. They reported the activity, we listened, and the community is better for it. Also, we’d like to thank Sheriff Steve Whidden for his partnership and assistance.”