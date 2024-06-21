Airglades Airport expansion aiming to spark economy

WINK News
The Hendry County Sheriff’s Office said the problem area where the mysterious substance scene is all clear. WINK News spoke with experts.
Some are feeling anxious in a small Hendry County community after several people, including first responders, got sick.
Music Walk will be going on for several hours, so expect some roadblocks if you’re coming downtown.
Believe it or not, the Fourth of July is approaching, which means another bridge closure in Southwest Florida.
Summer is here, and that means many of us love to head out on the water, but things aren’t looking the prettiest.
Do some research before you buy any concert tickets this summer, and in about a week, you’ll be able to save on all summer essentials.
Former Riverdale lineman and current Birmingham Stallions center Cole Schneider wins UFL Championship in league’s first year.
Crews at Clam Pass Beach are moving hundreds of pounds of sand as part of a dredging project aimed at keeping the inlet open.
A Lehigh Acres father confronted and stopped a person breaking into his son’s car.
Could a tumor, in some way, have driven Xaver to kill five women? The state’s medical expert said no in court.
Your credit cards may be at risk; Cape Coral Police want to warn residents about the threat of credit card skimmers.
Two men in Hendry County were taken into custody on drugs and other charges following several police tips from concerned citizens.
Big changes and potentially higher staffing costs are in store for thousands of businesses and nonprofits in Southwest Florida and around the country if new U.S. Department of Labor overtime rules go into effect as planned July 1.
Naples Pizza permanently closed Memorial Day weekend after doing business for more than 15 years in East Naples.
The Airglades Airport in Hendry County is getting a $300-million renovation along with 1,400 more jobs.
Many experts say the expansion will boost the economy of one of Florida’s poorest counties.
The mayor of LaBelle said this is really what the economy here needs; while some locals agree with that, others say absolutely not. They enjoy the small-town feel, and they don’t want anything to change that.
Donald, who has lived here for 55 years, said this is needed.
“Nice little town. We just need more jobs. I like this. It will employ a lot of younger people,” Donald said.
Another woman said she’s packing her bags.
“I understand jobs are needed. For us, it is a no. Because of that, we decided to sell and move after we have been here for 15 years,” she said.
Now the plan to convert the county-owned airport to private ownership still has to win approval from the Federal Aviation Administration.
We had a chance to get a statement from the mayor of LaBelle, who said this is going to be a significant driver of economic growth and hopes this will attract more business and people to this small city.