Airglades Airport expansion aiming to spark economy

The Airglades Airport in Hendry County is getting a $300-million renovation along with 1,400 more jobs.

Many experts say the expansion will boost the economy of one of Florida’s poorest counties.

The mayor of LaBelle said this is really what the economy here needs; while some locals agree with that, others say absolutely not. They enjoy the small-town feel, and they don’t want anything to change that.

Donald, who has lived here for 55 years, said this is needed.

“Nice little town. We just need more jobs. I like this. It will employ a lot of younger people,” Donald said.

Another woman said she’s packing her bags.

“I understand jobs are needed. For us, it is a no. Because of that, we decided to sell and move after we have been here for 15 years,” she said.

Now the plan to convert the county-owned airport to private ownership still has to win approval from the Federal Aviation Administration.

We had a chance to get a statement from the mayor of LaBelle, who said this is going to be a significant driver of economic growth and hopes this will attract more business and people to this small city.