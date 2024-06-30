Suspect arrested after leading police on chase

WINK News
In Southwest Florida, the first presidential debate is still fresh on many people’s minds, and opinions differ on which candidate did better.
Eagles have a special place here in southwest Florida. Whether it’s the Southwest Florida eagle cam nest that many tune into during eagle mating season or eagles being cared for and rehabilitated by CROW.
Hurricane Beryl continues to rapidly intensify.
A suspect has been arrested after leading Collier County deputies on a chase overnight.
The city of Sanibel has released new information for RV and trailer owners for hurricane season.
Temperatures will be a couple of degrees cooler due to cloud cover.
Domestic violence: it’s one of Collier County’s best-kept secrets.
A Naples dermatology practice acknowledges it had issues when it first opened two years ago but says those issues are now behind them.
Jacksonville Jaguars RB D’Ernest Johnson returned to his hometown of Immokalee for football camp.
We will not quit: that is what people are saying who don’t want Jaycee Park in Cape Coral to change.
What is more important than keeping your family together? Lee County Domestic Animal Services made keeping track of all your family members easier on Saturday with their Check the Chip event.
This week’s segment of WINK Neighborhood Watch features: Vouyerism, a retail theft ring, and an online predator.
Lee County Deputy injured after being hit by a car while working a crash scene.
Bring on the heat! It’s going to be a typical SWFL summer day with scattered storms and temperatures reaching the mid-90s.
Years of hard work were ruined by a leaky roof that destroyed merchandise and covered the floor in water.
A suspect has been arrested after leading Collier County deputies on a chase in Naples overnight.
The chase started on Davis Boulevard shortly after 2:30 a.m. and came to an end on Goodlette-Frank Road.
