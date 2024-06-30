WINK News

Suspect arrested after leading police on chase

A suspect has been arrested after leading Collier County deputies on a chase in Naples overnight.

The chase started on Davis Boulevard shortly after 2:30 a.m. and came to an end on Goodlette-Frank Road.

