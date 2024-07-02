Search continues for missing swimmer

WINK News
Multiple neighborhoods in Fort Myers are dealing with a boil water notice after a water main break Tuesday night.
Local businesses are struggling to stay busy after the Caloosahatchee bridge shut down earlier this summer.
Shopping for Independence Day almost feels like shopping for a major holiday; with the fireworks, food, and travel, all of it can add up to booming expenses.
Oliver Oxenham was arrested Saturday afternoon after creating chaos at Vergina in Naples.
Fifteen years ago, Cape Coral native Jay Lawrence hatched a plan. After more than a decade of workshopping the idea, the Global Flag Football League is finally here.
Most people’s goal is to live long and in good health. Experts say it is possible to do both. In fact, more people are living at an advanced age with a good quality of life than ever before.
Maybe a contractor stole your money, you’re battling insurance or can’t find your important legal documents. Whatever it is, Florida Rural Legal Services can help, and they do it for free.
A woman is accusing a former Major League Baseball player from Charlotte County of sexually abusing her for years.
A person is fighting to recover after being shot in Lehigh Acres, and we now know that this was a road rage shooting.
As the Fourth of July holiday approaches, construction on the Caloosahatchee River Bridge continues to progress ahead of schedule.
According to the latest update from the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) on June 19th, the project is currently 103 days ahead of schedule.
A new law is cracking down on saw palmetto berry bandits, who are known for stealing the berries and selling them by the pound.
People with the Support Jaycee Park organization are outraged after the ribbons and decorations they placed on trees in Jaycee Park were taken down by the City of Cape Coral.
Former President Donald Trump’s sentencing in his hush-money case has been postponed until at least September after the judge agreed Tuesday to weigh the possible impact of a new Supreme Court ruling on presidential immunity.
The chase started on Davis Boulevard shortly after 2:30 A.M. On Sunday and ended on Goodlette-Frank Road.
“We started hearing some teenagers crying, like screaming, and at first I thought they were just playing. But then we started seeing their hands go. And they were calling for help.” said Maureen Coelho.
Coelho saw from the shore how quickly this current took 3 of the 4 people out into the gulf. She’s one of the people who made the call for help.
“there were three boys and a girl; the one boy swam in to call 911 to let people know because they had started getting far. They were really far out.” said Coelho, “And we called 911. You know, a few minutes pass and some rescues showed up.”
“Our engine 172 had put their rescue surfboard in the water with one of our rescue swimmers,” said Chris Jackson, Assistant Chief Sanibel Fire Department. “He had gone offshore, and he was probably maybe 100 yards out or so past the swimming buoys and made contact with two people that were in the water. He helped them hang on to the rescue board.”
From the sky, the water, and land, multiple agencies searched Blind Pass for hours as beachgoers held out hope for the one who had yet to make it to shore.
“Right away, I said to the boys, ‘shouldn’t you call his parent? their parents?’ And he’s like, ‘No, I want to wait till they’re rescued’,” said Coelho. “And I’m just thinking as a mom and a grandma, you know, your heart sinks. He’s 17, 18. You have your whole life ahead.”
Sanibel Fire said this is not a rip current situation. There was a normal current on the water today.
“I wish it would have had up 100% positive, you know, positive call and you know, everybody got to go home tonight. But unfortunately, that’s not what happened,” said Jackson.
As for the search, officials stopped looking on the water around 5 this evening but they’re expected to pick up search efforts again tomorrow
In the meantime the search continues for him tonight from the air and on shore.