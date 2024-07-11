Enforcing the protection of beach berms on Fort Myers Beach

WINK News
LATEST NEWS
WINK News
SHOWING RESULTS FOR:
Filter results by:
Please try another search or check out the latest stories below.
Those in Dean Park will never forget Hurricane Ian’s destruction, and now the City of Fort Myers is trying to prevent it from happening again.
Over three weeks ago, we learned about a mysterious hazmat situation in Labelle.
He will be fielding questions at a highly anticipated press conference that many Democrats will be watching for signs he’s up for another four-year term.
Buying a home in Collier County isn’t cheap, and affordable housing is already hard to come by.
Time, effort and millions of dollars are slowly being eroded on Fort Myers Beach.
Lehigh Senior High grad and current Florida State long jumper Jeremiah Davis earns Olympic bid.
A man experiencing homelessness is accused of trespassing into the City Hall of Bonita Springs after business hours.
A 2-year-old Florida Panther is the sixteenth to die this year in South Florida and once again occurred as a result of a vehicle strike in Collier County.
The saying goes that the grass is always greener, but in Cape Coral, the water somehow finds a way to make that untrue. Cape Coral resident John Lovenduski worries about the green algae he sees in his backyard canal.
After years, the wait is over; the diverging diamond interchange at Colonial Boulevard and Interstate 75 is nearing its final phase before opening on Sunday with its new traffic pattern.
With the new school year around the corner and the hot weather, many students are getting ready to participate in sports.
A man is reportedly pinned under a truck after a crash occurred in Cape Coral this afternoon, shutting down roads.
Deputies are investigating after a dog was found dead in a Lehigh Acres canal, wrapped tightly inside a black trash bag.
The Punta Gorda metropolitan statistical area experienced the biggest drop in gas prices in Florida over the last year, according to a new study. The annual price drop of a gallon of regular, premium and diesel in the MSA, which encompasses all of Charlotte County, fell 24 cents, 25 cents and 32 cents, respectively.
Students of history know the Industrial Revolution ended in the 1800s. But in Southwest Florida, the Industrial Revolution is happening right now, with the epicenter off Interstate 75 and Alico Road in Lee County.
Time, effort and millions of dollars are slowly being eroded on Fort Myers Beach.
Beach berms are a new thing for Fort Myers Beach. Their purpose is to protect properties and businesses from storm surges.
Following Hurricane Ian’s destruction, the $1.89 million project was funded entirely by the Florida Department of Environmental Protection.
But one problem many people are seeing with the new and costly berms is that they are getting lowered every time tractors and vehicles are on the beach, especially when jet skis are being pulled on them.
WINK News Reporter Asha Patel spoke with Chadd Chustz, Environmental Projects Manager for the Town of Fort Myers Beach on the topic and whether citations will be given out to those who lower the berm levels.
He said as of right now no citations have been given out. Instead, they go to the vendors or people doing this on the beach and talk to them and give them some type of warning before handing them a fine.
RELATED: Berm project starting on north end of Fort Myers Beach
The town said the berms are designed to withstand a five-year storm, and it is considering ways to mitigate the problem of them getting dug through, eroded or torn down.
Businesses we spoke to are not so confident about the berms.
“Some out-of-the-box ideas we could do; some beach vendors have been using plywood to traverse the berm,” said Chustz. “Over by Diamond Head, they plan on restoring where it got eroded away. We talked to a beach vendor maybe using beach mats as they traverse that area.”
Asha Patel also asked the town of Fort Myers Beach since these berms are only designed to stop a five-year storm, what’s the long-term goal here?
Chustz said a few renourishment projects are starting this week. They are designed to stop a 25-year storm. The current berms are just an emergency measure.
Unless you have a permit by FDEP you cannot grade the berm.