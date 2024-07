Donald Trump grabs his ear after being shot

An assassination attempt on the former President of the United States, Donald Trump, has shocked the nation and the world.

People here in southwest Florida are also shaken by what happened at the Trump rally Saturday evening.

It has now been 24 hours since the attempted assassination of former President Trump sent shockwaves around the globe.

The bullet missed the president’s head by inches.

Bleeding from the ear, former President Trump dropped to the ground and was hauled away to safety by his Secret Service team.

The news of the shooting shook this community to its core and many here in southwest Florida question how something like this could happen.

WINK News reporter Camila Pereria spoke with locals in downtown Fort Myers on Sunday morning.

“That was crazy. I mean, I saw it.” said Danny Corra, “And I’m like, ‘people don’t show respect anymore’, as we’re not safe anymore in the world that we live in.”

Alex Smith and John Lacey were equally shocked by the news.

“I saw Donald Trump get shot in the ear and he was bleeding,” one said. “And it was just crazy, because we never seen something like that before.”

“A little unsettling. You know, whether or not you’re for or against a candidate, when somebody’s, you know, that is saying that they want to take a life over it? It’s a little troubling to be honest with you.” said Paul Liberatory, a Fort Myers local.

WINK News reporter Ashley French spoke with locals in Cape Coral to gain their reaction to the situation.

People she spoke to said this puts our nation in a vulnerable spot. It adds more to the political divide between our political parties.

And some even say the United States is not united as a country when acts of violence are at the forefront.

“An outside perspective, you know, someone looking into the United States can look at it as a great divide and I think that makes us not only look vulnerable, but weak, you know? We need to be standard as a united front,” said Bailey Calloway, a parkgoer at Four Freedom Park. “Whether it’s for our standard rights or who we are as a character, or people that we don’t support, you know, we’re also Americans. And at the end of the day, we’re all living here in the land of the free home of the brave.”

“Hatred is not part of it. Regardless of whether you dislike someone, hate is not it,” said Alex Medina, a parkgoer at Jaycee Park.

The people you heard from like many others in Lee County and across the country – are dealing with layers of emotions today.