An unsuspecting 14-year-old battling cancer walked into a surprise at Golisano Children’s Hospital.

Signs and cheers celebrated Alexis Gomez finishing middle school despite not seeing the inside of a classroom for almost the entire school.

So, hospital staff made sure he didn’t miss out on a milestone moment. They picked up his yearbook, signed by his friends and teachers.

Not long after picture day, doctors diagnosed Alexis with Acute Myeloid Leukemia.

“My mom started crying, but I knew I had to stay strong for her,” said Alexis.

Alexis persevered on many fronts, including his studies, with the help of the hospital’s full-time teacher, Heather Morse.

“We’re bridging that gap for him to make sure he’ll be successful as he starts 9th grade next year,” said Morse.

If all goes to plan, Alexis will start at Immokalee high school in August.

“Peace out, middle school,” Alexis said.

And he has plans beyond that: “I want to be like my brother. He’s in the Marines. So I want to be like him.”

Alexis looks forward to sporting events and his first homecoming dance, and he told WINK he thinks he’d like to wear red and white.

Alexis, you have a bright future ahead of you. You’re our Miracle moment.