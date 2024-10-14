Miracle Moment: Basketball player bouncing back

WINK News
LATEST NEWS
WINK News
SHOWING RESULTS FOR:
Filter results by:
Please try another search or check out the latest stories below.
A Clewiston teenager lost her life after multiple shots were fired into a building during a dance on Friday night.
It’s been hard for some to move forward after facing Milton; every time they step outside their homes, they’re greeted by piles of debris.
No matter how much you prepare for a hurricane, you never know what awaits you in the aftermath.
One of the biggest hurdles southwest Florida had to deal with after Hurricane Ian was FEMA. Many didn’t know how to apply, which forms needed to be filled out and how to get money.
Homes in North Manasota Key have been hollowed out from the storm surge after Hurricane Milton. Now, residents living on Manasota Key are trying to figure out their next steps moving forward while coping with the loss.
Even with storms Helene and Milton behind us, stress levels remain high. It’s leaving many people to manage post-hurricane anxiety.
Right now, families with flooded homes from the hurricanes have to race to action. The water can cause black mold in damp areas of homes, but you can take steps to prevent the mold from forming or spreading.
An entire street in Punta Gorda was flooded, forcing the community out of their homes.
Days after Hurricane Milton tore through Florida, people coast to coast are still experiencing power outages and power surges, and now we’re hearing from Florida Power and Light (FPL).
A basketball player, Karsten Schafer, is preparing to get off the bench and back in the game after doctors told him he might never play again.
A woman was carjacked at gunpoint on McGregor Blvd. early Sunday morning. The accused carjacker is in jail.
Fort Myers Beach is slowly getting back on its feet after Hurricane Milton, with some businesses just now opening.
The Harry Chapin Food Bank has been extending its resources to assist in recovery efforts in response to Hurricane Milton.
The precautionary boil water notice issued on Sanibel during Hurricane Milton has been rescinded.
The final vote by the Lee County Board of County Commissioners on Lee Health’s conversion from a public nonprofit to a private nonprofit was scheduled during an Oct. 8 special meeting, but Hurricane Milton’s approach of Florida’s Gulf Coast led to its cancellation.
It’s time for Miracle Moment.
A basketball player, Karsten Schafer, is preparing to get off the bench and back in the game after doctors told him he might never play again.
He’s 6 feet, 3 inches, and, at 16 years old, still has room to grow.
But an MRI done after he started to suffer from excruciating back pain revealed a tumor that threatened his hoop dreams.
“They told me, going into my 15-hour surgery, that they didn’t think I was gonna play sports again,” Schafer said.
That is terrible news for a kid who just wanted to shoot and score for Fort Myers High School.
“It was a huge tumor, consuming, like, I think it was like 80% of my l5 vertebrae, and it was like eating away at it,” Schafer said.
Surgeons replaced that vertebrae with a titanium cage.
As soon as doctors said, “OK, give it a shot,” Schafer found his form.
“I made 96 out of 100 free throws in a row, and then, I was actually able to come in and use the shooting machine at the school one day, and I ended up making 360 threes out of 400,” Schafer said.
But getting to that point, as described by his dad, was a formidable feat: the pain, the surgery and recovery, learning to walk, physical therapy and now, rigorous training.
It’s been a year, almost to the day of Schafer’s spinal surgery.
It was actually his third surgery after decompression surgery and a procedure to freeze the tumor didn’t work.
So when Schafer walks out on the court to play for the Green Wave next month, it will be the first time in two years.