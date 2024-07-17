Algae-filled water getting worse in Cape Coral

Parts of southeast Cape Coral have gone green, and not in an eco-friendly sort of way; we’re talking about algae.

The real question on everyone’s mind is when will it go away?

Algae at Four Freedoms Park in Cape Coral is rare and potentially toxic.

Barry Rosen, a professor at Florida Gulf Coast University, told WINK News that cyanobacteria is a naturally occurring organism that thrives in warm temperatures and sunshine.

When we first told you about the gunk creeping back into the Bimini Basin last week, we took a sample to Rosen’s lab at FGCU to find out what was growing in the canals.

Now we have an answer.

Dr. Rosen said on Wednesday that it’s a rare form of cyanobacteria called sphaerospermopsis.

We know this cyanobacteria has the potential to produce toxins, but the jury is still out on whether it is actually doing so. Regardless, it’s best to play it safe.

Until we know more, it’s best to exercise caution and keep your pets away from the water.

It’s probably not going anywhere till canal conditions change or we have cooler, cloudier weather.