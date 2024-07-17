Algae-filled water getting worse in Cape Coral

WINK News
Cape Coral is growing, and with new development comes construction debris ending up in yards and roadways.
Algae at Four Freedoms Park in Cape Coral is rare and potentially toxic.
A growing city like Cape Coral needs more emergency services to provide faster response times when lives depend on them.
WINK News reporter Jillian Haggerty walked around Punta Gorda asking voters if the attempt to assassinate former president Donald Trump is driving them to the polls this November.
Cape Coral City Council is in the process of deciding whether or not to approve a $900,000 grant from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.
In 2019, the woman had to be saved after being grabbed by a rip current at the same beach Isaac Breese and his friends were at.
FC Naples hires Matt Poland to be the club’s first head coach and sporting director.
The Maurers don’t live on waterfront property, but Tuesday night, it looked like it.
Here are some of Southwest Florida’s most wanted suspects for July 17, 2024. This is a weekly WINK News segment.
The proposed budget was created using a millage rate of 5.3126, reducing the millage rate from the prior year which was 5.3694.
After watching and re-watching the failed assassination attempt against former President Donald Trump, a local psychiatrist said it’s natural to feel a toll on your mental health.
Homeowners feel like they’re caught in a storm of rising insurance costs and soaring premiums.
A man from Collier County has been arrested by Collier County Sheriff’s Office deputies after he allegedly stole an iPhone from Berkshire Hathaway Real Estate.
As Collier County’s water park undergoes major renovations and repairs, county officials are considering options that may include using a private operator and tourist-development taxes to supplement county funds for repairs and renovations.
A Naples Manor man has been arrested after allegedly possessing enough fentanyl to kill nearly 100,000 people.
Parts of southeast Cape Coral have gone green, and not in an eco-friendly sort of way; we’re talking about algae.
The real question on everyone’s mind is when will it go away?
Barry Rosen, a professor at Florida Gulf Coast University, told WINK News that cyanobacteria is a naturally occurring organism that thrives in warm temperatures and sunshine.
When we first told you about the gunk creeping back into the Bimini Basin last week, we took a sample to Rosen’s lab at FGCU to find out what was growing in the canals.
Now we have an answer.
Dr. Rosen said on Wednesday that it’s a rare form of cyanobacteria called sphaerospermopsis.
We know this cyanobacteria has the potential to produce toxins, but the jury is still out on whether it is actually doing so. Regardless, it’s best to play it safe.
Until we know more, it’s best to exercise caution and keep your pets away from the water.
It’s probably not going anywhere till canal conditions change or we have cooler, cloudier weather.