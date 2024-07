Homeowner’s associations can bring a lot to a community, but a Florida law that took effect July 1 aims to crack down on HOAs and push for more transparency and accountability.

“It’s got its good points, and it’s got its weak points,” said Antonella Puntillo, a Babcock Ranch resident.

House Bill 1203 mandates that HOAs provide detailed notices of board meetings and items to be voted on.

It also sets term limits for board members at a maximum of two consecutive years and requires HOAs to provide more detailed financial reports to their members to keep them informed.

“You got to have people on that end, following through with their part and not being ridiculous about it,” said David Schmid, a Babcock Ranch resident.

Before Schmid moved to Babcock Ranch he said his old HOA wrote him up for leaving his garbage bins out for a couple of hours.

“I mean, I could see if it was days on end, but you know, few hours. That’s, that’s silly,” said Schmid.

House Bill 1203 also says HOAs cannot impose a fine on someone who leaves their garbage bins out for less than 24 hours before or after collection time.

It also prohibits bans on pickup trucks being parked in a homeowner’s driveway.

Puntillo told WINK News she chose to live in an HOA community for a reason.

“You want your community to look beautiful and not have garbage cans sitting outside all the time,” Puntillo said.

But she’s all for more accountability and thinks a little wiggle room when it comes to things like the garbage won’t hurt anybody.

“Why be so strict? You know, I mean, if it’s out for a few hours, that’s OK. If it’s out for two days, then there’s a little bit of an issue,” said Puntillo.