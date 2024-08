Two public meetings were held on Wednesday as part of a plan to search for solutions in Sanibel and many people seemed to leave city hall with more questions than answers.

To be clear, no solutions to the Periwinkle Way and Causeway Boulevard traffic congestion will be finalized today. This meeting was for community input.

After the slideshow, locals like Karen Stojohann had the chance to speak. The point was to hear feedback from people living in the community.

“When you get to be my age, you don’t get excited about getting there sooner. That I can get there is the issue,” said Stojohann.

But not everyone is that wise or patient. Some are in a hurry.

People began asking questions, others voiced concerns and some needed clarification.

Often, hearing “Thank you for the input” instead of answers.

“This is very early on in the process. The consultants that are working with the city and did a traffic study during the season” said Eric Jackson, Public information officer for Sanibel. “We are at the process now where it’s generating public feedback. Figuring out what solutions community members think will help the situation.”

To the dismay of those attending, the consultants discussed roundabouts.

It’s an idea. Stojohann thinks the consultants need to do a u-turn-about.

“We spent close to 2 million dollars proving that that won’t work. And yet we still have people talking about roundabouts like it’s a panacea. It ain’t happening,” said Stojohann.

In the eyes of the city, that’s exactly what the meeting is for. If you don’t like the idea, speak up.

“It’s about agreement that says, ‘Yes, we all feel this pressure of traffic. ‘ It was very positive; it speaks so much of this community that so many people come forward and share their ideas,” said Jackson.

While there is a long road ahead, Stojohann says she is staying positive.

“I look at this as a hopeful situation because we are back having one of our normal conversations. We have to do something about our traffic,” said Stojohann.

If you missed the meeting, the city is giving another presentation on Wednesday at 6 p.m., and if you want to see the slideshow, the city says it will be posted on their website in a couple of days.