Road closures due to Tropical Storm Debby

Writer: Elyssa Morataya
The storm conditions due to Tropical Storm Debby have caused several roadway closures.

CHARLOTTE COUNTY

Due to hazardous conditions, the Punta Gorda Police Department has closed the following roads:

  • Nesbit Street between Marion and Olympia
  • Marion east of Shreve Street
  • Berry Street from Retta Esplanade to Olympia Ave
  • Far left lane of Olympia between Nesbit and Tamiami Trail (US 41)
  • Marion Ave and Southbound 41
  • Chasteen Street between Marion and Olympia
  • Wood Street between Marion and Olympia
  • Brown Street between Marion and Olympia
  • MLK Blvd between Marion and Olympia
  • Milus Street between Marion and Olympia
  • Mary Street between Marion and Olympia
  • Marion just east of 41 North
  • Taylor from Retta Esplanade to Marion
  • Olympia from Tamiami Trail and Cooper Street. The Center Lane is the only thing passable
  • North Beach Road

COLLIER COUNTY

Collier County Road Maintenance Crews have advised to avoid using roadways if possible, and to use caution during flooding conditions.

The following roads should be avoided:

  • The East Trail of US 41 from Spruce Street to Airport-Pulling has major flooding and several downed trees
  • Logan Blvd. has standing water from Pine Ridge Road to Vanderbilt Beach Road
  • Vanderbilt Drive is closed between Wiggins Pass and Dunes Blvd
  • Gulf Shore Drive is closed between Vanderbilt Beach and Bluebill
  • Danford Street- Impassable
  • Becca Avenue- Impassable
  • Shoreview Drive- Impassable
  • Weeks Avenue – impassable
  • Copeland Avenue South – Impassable
  • Riverside Drive – Impassable
  • San Marco Drive is flooded between Goodland and US 41
  • Manatee Road from Collier Blvd. to US 41 is flooded

