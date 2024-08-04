Road closures due to Tropical Storm Debby

WINK News
The storm conditions due to Tropical Storm Debby have caused several roadway closures.
Do you recognize this man? Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers is asking the public for help identifying a man involved with armed robbery.
This week’s segment of WINK Neighborhood Watch features aggravated battery on a person over 65, drug trafficking, and a man arrested for animal cruelty.
FEMA announced that federal disaster assistance is available to Florida to supplement response efforts due to emergency conditions resulting from Tropical Storm Debby.
Tropical Storm Debby is set to make landfall as a Category 1 hurricane on Sunday, Floridians brace against the severe weather conditions.
Here’s what’s open and closed as a tropical disturbance heads toward Southwest Florida’s general direction this weekend.
Governor Ron DeSantis is set to hold a press conference Sunday Aug. 4th at 7:30 a.m. This press conference will be held at the State Emergency Operations Center Press Room.
Debby won’t be a direct hit for Southwest Florida, but we will be impacted.
Florida Senators ask the President to make an emergency declaration in advance of Debby’s landfall.
Conditions resulting from Debby are also likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip currents.
Tropical Storm Debby has formed in the Gulf of Mexico and is moving toward the north-northwest at 13 mph.
Tropical Storm Debby has entered the Gulf of Mexico and SWFL residents are preparing for landfall.
Tropical Storm Debby is on its way to Florida, and the rain has been pouring down on Tigertail Beach since 8 p.m.
As Tropical Depression 4 approaches Florida, WINK News spoke with the director of the Florida Division of Emergency Management about the storm and its possible impacts.
The United States Coast Guard has suspended its search for a man who fell overboard off a fishing vessel 80 miles off the coast of Sanibel Island.
CHARLOTTE COUNTY
Due to hazardous conditions, the Punta Gorda Police Department has closed the following roads:
COLLIER COUNTY
Collier County Road Maintenance Crews have advised to avoid using roadways if possible, and to use caution during flooding conditions.
The following roads should be avoided:
