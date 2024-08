In her four years on this earth, Aubrey’s life has been anything but easy.

“I don’t even know where to begin with that one,” said Christie, Aubrey’s mom. “Since she was 3 months old, she’s battled epilepsy and numerous surgeries.”

And growing up in Cape Coral, the water has always been her safe space.

“We see a lot of reaction from her out of the water. She loves it; she loves to splash. She smiles so much,” said Christie. “She’s a smiley girl, but you put her in that water, and she just turns into this little mermaid, this glowing, little happy girl.”

But her health and​ all the equipment she requires have made beach days a little more difficult.

“Our equipment alone to carry along with her is a lot. You can’t, you can’t. We need five of those wagons to drag down the beach,” said Christie.

The crew from Make a Wish Southern Florida made sure her safe space would be her own backyard by gifting her an above-ground pool to splash her days away in with her parents and siblings, Lily and Hunter.

Aubrey’s mom, Christie, says it’s so much more than just a pool.

“Things are hard to do, for inclusion reasons, with everybody, so this is something that our whole family can get in. We all get in together, and it’s a lot of fun,” said Christie.

This marked the first of many days in the water for a smiley girl who sure has earned them.

“It’s just a dream come true. Most little girls want to go to Disney World and not this one. She wants to go to her backyard to her pool,” said Christie. “I think we’ll pretty much be living out here.”