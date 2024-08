A Lee County Democratic party volunteer is going to the Democratic National Convention on Monday.

Imelda Brown’s motivation for going to the DNC is to see history in the making. She said she wants to rally behind Kamala Harris and show her support.

She never thought she would see another female nominee in her lifetime.

“I was around when Barack Obama made history. Kamala Harris is about to make history, and I didn’t think I’d be alive to see this day,” said Brown.

From a young age, Brown was told by her parents that every vote counts.

“Being an African American, I look back to our ancestry, our moms, our grandmas, our great-grandmas and the fight they had to fight to get us where we are today,” said Brown. We are continuing to fight for democracy. If we don’t do it, if you don’t want to do it, shame on you.”

She bought herself a ticket to attend this year’s Democratic National Convention in Chicago where she will rally alongside her sorority sisters who are all members of the same sorority as Kamala Harris, Alpha Kappa Alpha.

“I think about the comradery, I think about everyone coming together to talk to each other about the policies we’re all taking and educating ourselves,” said Brown. “There will be thousands of people, but it’s history.”

She’s excited about what this holds for the future of the younger generations attending the Democratic National Convention.

“To see an African American president, to see a woman of Asian descent. Just to see these things. You see it, you believe it and then they know all things are possible,” said Brown.

Brown is leaving Sunday for the Democratic National Convention, and she said she’s excited to see history in the making.