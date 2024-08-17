WINK News

1 injured after shooting in Punta Gorda

Writer: Tim Belizaire
Charlotte County detectives are investigating a shooting in the Deep Creek area of Punta Gorda.

One person suffered a gunshot wound.

Just after midnight Saturday morning, the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 200 block of Seasons Drive in Punta Gorda.

According to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, all parties are accounted for and the injured individual was transported to an area hospital for medical attention.

The investigation is ongoing and the incident is confirmed to be isolated to the residence.

There are no further details available at this time.

