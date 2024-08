With an impressive shot on the 18th hole that landed right on the green, Noah Kent not just advanced to the US Amateur Final, but he also qualified for the US Open and The Masters.

“It’s kind of like an out of body experience,” Kent explained. “I mean, it’s kind of what you dream about as an amateur golfer.”

Over the weekend, the Gulf Coast High School grad dazzled the crowd with highlight-worthy moments.

“After the first round of tournament, I think I was in 200 and 30th place, or something like that, in top 64 make match play,” Kent said. “And, I mean, I feel like I showed a lot about my belief in myself and my heart for the game of golf and my heart and love for it.”

That love was reinvigorsated about a year ago. Before Kent was set to play in the US Junior Amateur, he broke his wrist in an ATV accident.

“Just made me, like, love it more and want more,” Kent explained. “Like, not being able to play golf for 11 weeks and missing out on the biggest Junior event, like it, put more emphasis on this tournament, like being able to qualify for it and being able to play well.”

It helped having a lot of his family there for support.

“They told me they were surprised for me before my semifinal match, probably knowing that I was pretty nervous,” Kent recalled. “And I see them all show up, like 10 or 15 of them, with 22 and Caitlin Clark like, Oh, my God, this is awesome.”

As Noah gets ready for his sophomore season at Iowa, it’s hard not to look ahead to competing at The Masters.

“I made a joke to my dad earlier on the phone,” Kent said. “It’s like, we won’t be making pimento cheese sandwiches at home now. Like you’ll be buying them there at Augusta. “