There’s a lack of baseball and softball facilities in collier county, meaning some of those teams have to travel far, but Paradise Coast Sports Complex is trying to change that.

Collier County’s Paradise Coast Sports Complex, which opened in July 2020, has been forced to use other county park fields for events during peak season as it struggles to accommodate an increasing demand.

“As we look forward to the future, we are looking to include the future development of baseball and softball facilities, which were the in the original plans that would benefit the community,” said general manager Adrian Moses.

In a 3-2 vote, with commissioner Chris Hall and commissioner Dan Kowal voting no, commissioners asked staff to begin an evaluation to provide recommendations on phases 4 and 5, including 11 fields, and whether it would be beneficial to conduct another feasibility study.

Wink News asked Paradise Coast Sports Complex general manager Adrian Moses about future plans for this place including the addition of a professional soccer team.

“The soccer team are great. The emphasis of the addition of the baseball field assets as multi purpose fields means that when we have large tournaments that come to collier county, that put a burden on the county parks, because we use those fields as well, means that we can drive all of that traffic to this park and be able to give those fields back to the community on those event weekends.

“We don’t have a ton of beds in that direct general area when it comes to hotels,” said Commissioner Kowal. “So maybe there’ll be opportunity for a private money to come into the area and build some more hotels and things like that.”

The plan is for county staff to provide information on the complex to commissioners next month.