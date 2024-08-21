Program teaches students with autism how to train dogs

A program in Fort Myers teaches students with autism the skills of dog training using positive reinforcement.

It’s also paving the way for them to continue in careers in dog training.

People said they were excited to learn and teach their dogs some new tricks. This Tuesday was the start of a special cause, a dog training program catered to participants on the autism spectrum.

For ages 18 and up the “My Autism Connection” provides life skills and a community for adults diagnosed with autism. This week, one of those life skills is dog training.

Joel Silverman is a professional dog trainer and has trained animals across the country but he wanted to bring passion back to his own hometown of Fort Myers.

“I don’t do anything different than I do in any of my courses,” said Silverman. “They all learn pretty much the same way everyone else learns. They make the same mistakes everyone else makes. That’s kind of fun.”

By using positive reinforcement, Silverman encourages participants and dogs to form a relationship prior to training.

“Develop a bond, develop a love with the animal,” said Silverman. “People ask me all the time or they watch my dogs work and they’re like how do they know all these behaviors but I simply say, I’m my dog’s best friend.”

For participants like Kaileigh Dilks, the bond with dogs comes easy.

“I am a dog lover and we think this could be a thing on my resume and I could get employed because I’ve been struggling for years to get a job,” said Dilks.

The training program runs from Tuesday to Thursday of this week, teaching over five essential behaviors for dogs.