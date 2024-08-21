Program teaches students with autism how to train dogs

WINK News
The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that occurred in Naples on Wednesday night.
Seahawk legend turned Super Bowl champion Jaylen Watkins has taken over as defensive coordinator at Cape Coral.
A father is sharing the pain and frustrations that his family continues to face after his son was raped by Lauren King, a former fort myers school teacher’s assistant.
A healthy pay increase for crossing guards. That’s the plan for the city of Cape Coral to keep the streets safer for their kids.
A program in Fort Myers teaches students with autism the skills of dog training using positive reinforcement.
The Punta Gorda Waterfront Hotel has been sitting vacant for nearly two years but Wednesday, that changed. The structural demolition started and the hotel and restaurant were fully demolished.
The Cape Coral City Council is discussing Jaycee Park and the proposed renovations on Wednesday night.
The city of Cape Coral is proposing to add more than two dozen roundabouts all around the city.
Ever heard of lectin? It is a compound found in plants and it’s cooking up a lot of controversy
Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno is an animal lover who understands the benefits of having dogs around people during stressful situations.
Here are some of Southwest Florida’s most wanted suspects for August 21, 2024. This is a weekly WINK News segment.
Two longtime foes, North Fort Myers and Cape Coral, meet on Friday to kickoff the regular season in the WINK News Game of the Week.
Vice presidential nominee Tim Walz and former President Bill Clinton are headlining the Democratic National Convention on Wednesday, the third day of the party’s choreographed rollout of a new candidate, Kamala Harris, and her pitch to voters.
Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. will speak Friday “about the present historical moment and his path forward,” his campaign announced Wednesday, fueling growing speculation that Kennedy could drop out and support Republican nominee Donald Trump.
Holding his first outdoor rally since surviving last month’s attempted assassination, Donald Trump on Wednesday railed against Vice President Kamala Harris’ approach to national security in North Carolina as part of his weeklong trip across the country to draw attention away from Democrats and their national convention.
It’s also paving the way for them to continue in careers in dog training.
People said they were excited to learn and teach their dogs some new tricks. This Tuesday was the start of a special cause, a dog training program catered to participants on the autism spectrum.
For ages 18 and up the “My Autism Connection” provides life skills and a community for adults diagnosed with autism. This week, one of those life skills is dog training.
Joel Silverman is a professional dog trainer and has trained animals across the country but he wanted to bring passion back to his own hometown of Fort Myers.
“I don’t do anything different than I do in any of my courses,” said Silverman. “They all learn pretty much the same way everyone else learns. They make the same mistakes everyone else makes. That’s kind of fun.”
By using positive reinforcement, Silverman encourages participants and dogs to form a relationship prior to training.
“Develop a bond, develop a love with the animal,” said Silverman. “People ask me all the time or they watch my dogs work and they’re like how do they know all these behaviors but I simply say, I’m my dog’s best friend.”
For participants like Kaileigh Dilks, the bond with dogs comes easy.
“I am a dog lover and we think this could be a thing on my resume and I could get employed because I’ve been struggling for years to get a job,” said Dilks.
The training program runs from Tuesday to Thursday of this week, teaching over five essential behaviors for dogs.