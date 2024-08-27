Animal cruelty cases on the rise in Lee county

WINK News
Goodwill just opened a new store in Cape Coral, selling everything from clothes to books, and shoppers are searching for deals and a better future.
Rabbi Yitzchok Minkowicz of the Chabad Lubavitch of Southwest Florida has been to Israel four times since the war broke out, but this trip, he told WINK News, felt different.
Lee County deputies and county leaders are looking to sell! The sheriff’s office was investigating a major fraud case that started in Lehigh Acres.
A mom-and-pop taco joint has reopened after being broken into. The person who did it is still out there.
Barbara Koehler, a national champion volleyball player at FSW, is back in a place she considers home now playing for FGCU.
A study is being conducted on ways to improve the Cape Coral Bridge, and the public is invited to give feedback on what Lee County leaders should do with it.
Going through life sleep-deprived is something more than a quarter million Americans do on a regular basis.
The time it took to sell the College Plaza shopping center in south Fort Myers officially took 64 days. But it really only took one day for real estate broker Jim Shiebler of CBRE commercial real estate firm to reach a handshake agreement between buyer and seller.
Fort Myers Police are on the scene of a fatal crash between a car and a semi-truck on Colonial Boulevard at the intersection of Winkler Avenue.
Vice President Kamala Harris has a new advertising push to highlight plans to build 3 million new homes over four years and tackle inflation.
A judge has sentenced the man who killed two Cape Coral women to death.
Former Democratic Rep. Tulsi Gabbard has endorsed Donald Trump, shifting away from the party she sought to represent four years ago.
Deputies are investigating after a Jeep was found upside down in the East Baker Canal at Hines Avenue in Lehigh Acres.
To reduce traffic, emissions and parked vehicles, the city of Naples is considering a free electric, micro-transit service to shuttle employees, shoppers and tourists to the downtown Community Redevelopment District.
Animal cruelty cases have been rising in Lee county, with many pets needing urgent care after rescue.
Liz McCauley, the Executive Director of the Cape Coral Animal Shelter, says the organization has taken in an alarming number of cases.
“Unfortunately, we see way too much animal abuse, especially here in our area,” McCauley said.
According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, five felony arrests have been made, in addition to seven new entries in the Lee County Animal Abuser Registry.
McCauley believes the LCSO Animal Cruelty Task Force has been instrumental in aiding rescue efforts and urges onlookers to report suspected abusive behavior against animals to the authorities.
“It’s a great resource for us. We can contact them; People can contact them if they see abuse,” McCauley said.
To report an instance of animal abuse or neglect in Lee County, call 239-533-7387 (LEE-PETS).