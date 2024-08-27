WINK News

Animal cruelty cases on the rise in Lee county

Author: Jillian Haggerty Writer: Julianna Perez
Animal cruelty cases on the rise in Lee County CREDIT: WINK News
Cape Coral Animal Shelter. Credit: WINK News.

Animal cruelty cases have been rising in Lee county, with many pets needing urgent care after rescue.

Liz McCauley, the Executive Director of the Cape Coral Animal Shelter, says the organization has taken in an alarming number of cases.

“Unfortunately, we see way too much animal abuse, especially here in our area,” McCauley said.

According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, five felony arrests have been made, in addition to seven new entries in the Lee County Animal Abuser Registry.

McCauley believes the LCSO Animal Cruelty Task Force has been instrumental in aiding rescue efforts and urges onlookers to report suspected abusive behavior against animals to the authorities.

“It’s a great resource for us. We can contact them; People can contact them if they see abuse,” McCauley said.

To report an instance of animal abuse or neglect in Lee County, call 239-533-7387 (LEE-PETS).

