Deadly crash closes part of Colonial Blvd.

Crews on the scene of a fatal crash on Colonial. CREDIT: WINK News
Fort Myers Police are on the scene of a deadly traffic crash on Colonial Boulevard at the intersection of Winkler Avenue.

The crash happened Tuesday just after noon and shut down Colonial in both directions as police and rescue crews responded.

Fort Myers Police said a vehicle and semi-truck were involved.

Sometime after 1 p.m., westbound lanes reopened, but the eastbound lanes remain closed at Winkler.

Police expect traffic to be affected by the ongoing investigation for at least two hours.

All eastbound traffic on Colonial is being diverted south onto Winkler.

