Deadly crash closes part of Colonial Blvd.

Vice President Kamala Harris has a new advertising push to highlight plans to build 3 million new homes over four years and tackle inflation.
The jury has recommended Wade Wilson be put to death for murdering two women, but the judge gets the final say this afternoon.
Former Democratic Rep. Tulsi Gabbard has endorsed Donald Trump, shifting away from the party she sought to represent four years ago.
Deputies are investigating after a Jeep was found upside down and in the water at Hines Avenue in the East Baker Canal in Lehigh Acres.
To reduce traffic, emissions and parked vehicles, the city of Naples is considering a free electric, micro-transit service to shuttle employees, shoppers and tourists to the downtown Community Redevelopment District.
Convicted double murderer Wade Wilson was in court for a hearing ahead of his sentencing, where he could face the death penalty.
Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers is seeking information on a woman wanted for stealing a cart of items from a Fort Myers Dollar General.
The Cape Coral Police Department is investigating why a stolen car crashed into a home and where is the driver responsible.
The Weather Authority is tracking scattered storms along with hotter afternoon temperatures throughout this Tuesday.
Authorities are investigating a crash that killed a woman in North Fort Myers.
Two men died at a Fort Myers Beach home on Saturday after a report from Teco Gas confirmed a disconnected pool pump caused gas to leak into the house.
Justice will soon be served. The family and friends of these two women have spent the last four years waiting for their killer to be sentenced.
At least 149 people died when Hurricane Ian washed onto southwest Florida’s shores almost two years ago. Now, a group of people in Fort Myers wants to honor those we lost.
The Florida Highway Patrol is currently investigating a crash that occurred on I-75 South in Lee County on Monday evening.
Fort Myers Police are on the scene of a deadly traffic crash on Colonial Boulevard at the intersection of Winkler Avenue.
The crash happened Tuesday just after noon and shut down Colonial in both directions as police and rescue crews responded.
Fort Myers Police said a vehicle and semi-truck were involved.
Sometime after 1 p.m., westbound lanes reopened, but the eastbound lanes remain closed at Winkler.
Police expect traffic to be affected by the ongoing investigation for at least two hours.
All eastbound traffic on Colonial is being diverted south onto Winkler.
Stay tuned to WINKNews.com, WINK News App, streaming, and on-air for any new developments on this story.