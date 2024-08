Goodwill just opened a new store in Cape Coral, selling everything from clothes to books, and shoppers are searching for deals and a better future.

“We open up the opportunities for individuals for something they might not have even thought possible before,” said Carolyn Johnson, Chief Mission Officer for Goodwill.

The resource center offers English, internet and job skills classes.

The classes, specifically the computer ones, have helped many people like Zita Hernandez, who need this to continue working.

“For me, it’s the best thing you can do. Because my generation, nothing like we have now existed, so time passes, and you need to learn how you can handle that to have a better life,” said Hernandez. “I have no fear anymore because you know how you can do it. When I have to renew my license, it’s more easy for me than how it was in the past.”

Offering digital training, resume reviews, and citizenship classes has been helpful for many.

For people like Jennifer Ortiz, the community resource center has given her something even more valuable than these classes.

“It has helped me a lot. I’m a single mom, and I was clueless of how to get help, and they helped me with so many things here,” said Ortiz. “I feel like I’m more than a mom because I know a lot of things from their classes.”

The new store and community resource center can be found at 1499 SW Pine Island Road.

The resource center also offers disability navigation services for those who need them.