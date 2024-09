One of Fort Myers Beach’s proposed new looks passed its first hurdle Tuesday.

The Fort Myers Beach‘s local planning agency got its first look at the proposed new Estero Island Beach Club next to Diamondhead on Estero Blvd.

The club is asking to build ten-story buildings where the two and three-story buildings stood before Hurricane Ian.

With the current rules, that may be harder than it sounds.

Multiple neighbors spoke before the LPA and said they have fears of what Fort Myers Beach will look like years from now if this goes through.

Those representing the Estero Beach Island Club said case law is clear when it comes to deviances and this is a site-specific request. That means it should have no bearing on any future development plans.

Nancy Walker, a Fort Myers Beach resident, said the projects will have a large impact on the future of Estero Island.

“This project, and many of the projects you’ll be voting on in the future, weeks and months, will effectively determine the future of our town, for our little island,” said Walker. “Imagine how beautiful our town will be without giant multi-story complexes looming down over Estero and the beach.”

Estero Island Beach Club said they need to rebuild after Hurricane Ian. Between the planning agency’s request, FEMA requirements and setbacks, they are not trying to rebuild the two and three-story buildings they had before.

They are trying to build one ten-story building.

Magdelaina Hagar is the owner of RAL Resort Property Management and said that the properties that everyone had before cannot be the same due to Hurricane Ian.

“The properties located across the street are not beachfront properties,” said Hagar. “As much as we want to say, everyone can keep exactly what they had, you’re not able to do that anymore. It’s unfortunate. A hurricane came in and wiped us out.”

Those who are at risk of losing their beach views and some of the leaders on the agency’s board are not all the way on board.

Walker said she’s against the development.

“Please protect Fort Myers Beach from this overdevelopment, the Estero Island Beach Club,” said Walker. “I feel bad for the people. Just like we all have lost something. They want to rebuild. They should be able to rebuild, but there should be a way they can do it within the height ordinance.”

The LPA approved the rezoning request 5-2. It now has to go through two public hearings.