You couldn’t ask for a better start to a senior season for East Lee County running back Lazaro Rogers. He helped propel his team to a win over rival Lehigh in Week 1, which marked the first time they won the “Beast of the East” trophy in 12 years. Then, Rogers followed it up with a six touchdown performance against Gateway.

Rogers said, “I have a lot of goals. I’ve told my college coaches that I have goals too up there at NIU cause I’m committed to NIU. I told them I want to rush for 2,000 rushing yards and 25 touchdowns and I’m looking forward to continuously doing that.”

WINK News spoke to Rogers before the season started, after he announced his commitment to Northern Illinois over the summer.

“Coach Thomas Hammock the head coach gave me an opportunity took a chance on me no other coaches did as far as what he do,” Rogers explained. “He showed me this can be your second home. It’s going to be your second home. Just the team culture there and I just love them. And they win bowl games so that’s why I’m committed to Northern Illinois.”

This commitment is the culmination of a journey for Rogers that started from the first day East Lee County head coach Herbans Paul, who was offensive coordinator at the time, saw Rogers.

Paul recalled, “I saw him walk in you know our shed trying to get equipment. I had no idea who he was. And I was like oh man he’s a younger guy. He’s got a bit of muscle on him or whatever. But the younger guys always have to earn their way. So I was tough on him. And I want to make sure they care about what their doing because I do.”

Rogers learned that after he told his coach what his aspirations were.

“I was standing right next to him I said Coach Paul I want to go D-1. So I told him that. And then he was like Laz roll for me up and down on the field come back do bear walks then do duck walks. And then do it all over again. And then I threw up. Just like after that day everything my whole life changed.”

Rogers explained the reason his life changed was, “because my coach he pushes us to limits like he says this is what my coach says don’t tell him your dreams cause he’s the one that will make them come true. Be careful what you ask for you know and I asked for to go D-1 and that happened.”

“I can’t count you know with fingers how many kids told me that [they want to go D-1] but don’t really want it,” Paul said. “But he’s one of the kids who really wanted it.”

Rogers showcased that desire on the field breaking three records. Those include the most touchdowns scored in East Lee County history, single season rushing yards and single season touchdowns.

Now, Rogers continues his senior season push in the WINK News Game of the Week against Estero.

“We’re not going to take them lightly you know they’re good team,” Rogers said. “But we just have to go out there and play our game. Play our game of football. East Lee County football.”