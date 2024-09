Parents know the cost of childcare is putting a dent in their wallets. Add that to other increased expenses and they’re having to make some tough decisions.

In 2024, parents are spending $11,582 a year on average for childcare. That’s nearly tripled from 1990.

One Southwest Florida mom told WINK News reporter Esly Davis that the cost makes it hard to even put food on the table.

“It’s very stressful,” said Ireli Gonzalez.

Gonzalez treasures this time with her two children, but it wasn’t an easy decision to make.

“Sometimes I feel like I’m stuck, like I’m drowning in debt because I have to choose between working to pay my bills or working to pay childcare,” said Gonzalez. “I haven’t been working for four months because of how expensive it is.”

It’s also getting more expensive for daycares to stay in business. Bloom Academy owner Casey Kennedy had to raise worker wages.

“Other corporations were jumping on board with increasing their minimum starting pay, which forced us to immediately raise our pay,” said Kennedy.

On top of that, Kennedy says her insurance costs have skyrocketed but she refuses to cut corners.

“We’re not really willing to sacrifice quality because we can’t hire qualified staff, so we have to be able to compete with those bigger corporations so that we can get the best teachers in the room,” said Kennedy.

“We need help with daycare,” said Gonzalez.

One option for parents to get that financial help is the Early Learning Coalition.

“We receive state and federal funds, and families apply for child care services, and if found eligible, they’re enrolled in our program,” said Kennedy.

You do have to qualify to get help from the coalition. Income and your child’s age are factors they consider.

For example, a single mom making $40,000 a year might pay $12.32 a week for care while enrolled in the program, compared to $250 a week.