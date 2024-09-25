2 Charlotte County shelters open for Helene

Charlotte County held a press conference addressing Hurricane Helene and what officials are doing to help residents, which includes opening a pair of shelters.

We know that Helene isn’t expected to make landfall in Charlotte, but we will still see impacts from the storm as it moves northward while standing to the west of Southwest Florida. We’re talking 3-5 feet of storm surge and wide spans of wind.

Charlotte County Emergency Management Director Patrick Fuller said they expect this to be near a Category 4 hurricane when it makes landfall.

He said it will not hit us directly, but we will have storm surge higher than we saw for Idalia, which flooded over a hundred homes.

The emergency operations center is operating at level 1 because of this storm surge threat.

Evacuations have been ordered for low-lying areas and those most likely to flood.

This goes for barrier islands and those in manufactured homes.

Two shelters opened earlier in the afternoon, Harold Avenue Regional Park and Kingsway Elementary School.

“You can hide from wind; you should run from water. That’s because of how deadly water is,” Fuller said. “If previous events, those are areas of primary concern due to storm surge, and they should evacuate.”

We’ll continue to be in Charlotte County on Tuesday as we watch Helene creep up the Gulf.

