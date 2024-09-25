2 Charlotte County shelters open for Helene

WINK News
One of Naples’s lowest elevation points, the River Park community, experiences frequent flooding. They are concerned about the flooding ahead of Helene.
There are people trying to take advantage of you after the storm, so just as you are preparing your homes, it’s time to protect your wallets.
The Sanibel Fire Department is all hands on deck. They have 2 high-water vehicles on the island to ensure they can respond to your calls.
The barrier islands—from Fort Myers Beach to Little Hickory Island—could experience three to five feet of storm surge.
The historic district in Punta Gorda is known to flood during rain and storm surge events. Now, people in Punta Gorda are trying to decide whether to stay or leave after Charlotte County ordered evacuations.
Right now, many of you are working to get ready for what is to come, but some of you are running into a hard time at the stores.
WINK News kept you updated on the man Rick on the Roof, a Fort Myers Beach resident who gained notoriety for camping on his roof for six days in protest of FEMA’s new regulations.
The people who own businesses on Fort Myers Beach, like Nervous Nellie’s, are closing down to prepare for the effects of Helene.
We’ve all heard the phrase “The calm before the storm,” and some people were definitely calm at Naples beaches on Wednesday afternoon.
Charlotte County held a press conference addressing Hurricane Helene and what officials are doing to help residents, which includes opening a pair of shelters.
The barrier islands are the most vulnerable in Charlotte County, and evacuations have been ordered for places like Manasota Key.
On Tuesday, the domestic violence charges against Collier County Commissioner Rick LoCastro were dismissed.
The Weather Authority continues to monitor Hurricane Helene, a Category 1 storm that is now forecast to increase to a Category 4 storm before hitting the Florida Panhandle.
Benderson Development, which for 10 years has owned a vacant restaurant building off U.S. 41 in south Fort Myers, just paid $40.35 million for its next-door neighbor, Cypress Trace shopping center.
Charlotte County commissioners approved preliminary plat plans for two Lennar Homes subdivisions in the Babcock Ranch area and amended zoning for another developer planning two projects in the Burnt Store Corridor area during a Sept. 24 land-use meeting.
We know that Helene isn’t expected to make landfall in Charlotte, but we will still see impacts from the storm as it moves northward while standing to the west of Southwest Florida. We’re talking 3-5 feet of storm surge and wide spans of wind.
Charlotte County Emergency Management Director Patrick Fuller said they expect this to be near a Category 4 hurricane when it makes landfall.
He said it will not hit us directly, but we will have storm surge higher than we saw for Idalia, which flooded over a hundred homes.
The emergency operations center is operating at level 1 because of this storm surge threat.
Evacuations have been ordered for low-lying areas and those most likely to flood.
This goes for barrier islands and those in manufactured homes.
Two shelters opened earlier in the afternoon, Harold Avenue Regional Park and Kingsway Elementary School.
“You can hide from wind; you should run from water. That’s because of how deadly water is,” Fuller said. “If previous events, those are areas of primary concern due to storm surge, and they should evacuate.”
We’ll continue to be in Charlotte County on Tuesday as we watch Helene creep up the Gulf.
Stay tuned to WINKNews.com, WINK News App, streaming, and on-air for any new developments on this story.