The Assistant City Manager of Punta Gorda spoke with WINK News reporters Lois Thome and Chris Cifatte during Helene on Thursday afternoon.

Melissa Reichert said there was a lot of flooding in downtown Punta Gorda at the time.

She also said residents need to follow the rules of the road during Helene.

“People need to obey our traffic control signs,” said Reichert. “They need to turn around and find another way to go. They are putting our first responder’s lives in danger when they’re ignoring those signs.”

Reichert said that if they see road closure signs, they should respect them and find another way to get to their destination.

Reichert also said to find an officer if you need help getting home.

“If someone is having an issue getting home, all they need to do is approach an officer, and they’ll help them find a safe way or another way to access their home,” said Reichert.

The newer buildings in Punta Gorda are fairing better than the older ones during Helene, she said.

Reichert emphasized the importance of residents staying home during the flooding.

“If you don’t need to be out on the roads, please don’t be,” said Reichert. “We have our first responders out here, and we want to make sure that they all get home safely after the storm.”

Reichert plans to evaluate the area Friday to see if businesses are safe to open.

Download the WINK Weather app, stream the latest forecast or WINK Doppler 3x anywhere you go.