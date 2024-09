Dogs looking for homes have had their temporary home taken away by the storm surge of Hurricane Helene.

Now, the shelter is asking for the public’s help to restore the dogs’ temporary shelter.

The Fairytail Endings Rescue in Charlotte Harbor flooded so badly that dogs had water up to their necks.

While the team managed to save all the dogs during the storm, they lost nearly everything else.

The building must now be completely redone because of the storm’s effects.

WINK News reporter Esly Davis told us what they need.

Blankets, food and kennels are now all gone, and nearly a dozen dogs had to be rescued.

“Things were floating all over the place. The dogs, the water was up to their necks,” described Johnna Willegas, President of Fairytail Endings Rescue, “and they were scared. They were crying. They were looking at me, like, ‘help, get me out of here.'”

Villegas is asking for the community’s help to get things back to normal.

“If anyone wants to come by and help us, just clean up, pick up and bring it to the dumpster. That’s helpful. We definitely got to get this place cleaned out,” said Villegas.

While they work on repairs on Freedom Avenue, they’ll need to relocate the dogs to temporary facilities and specialized foster homes.

“With some of them being so abused, it takes some of them a while to get used to people, so I might have to place them in either another organization temporarily or in, like, a doggy daycare type of situation, where they’re in a professional setting, so monetary donations would be helpful,” she explained.

They also need supplies: food, treats, beds, blankets and kennels.

For ways to support the shelter, visit Fairytail Endings Rescue’s website here or its Facebook page here. You can also contact Villegas directly at (401) 497-1866.