The City of Bonita Springs is urging people who live near the Imperial River and canals to be cautious ahead of a potential tropical system and rainmaker.

Authorities want residents to be safe during the next week, as the city is monitoring the weather and encourages people to keep an eye on it as well, especially for those who live near canals or the Imperial River.

This potential tropical system and rainmaker doesn’t scare Chris Olsen, who lives in Bonita Springs.

“I’m a strong swimmer. I’ve got a kayak. I’ve got four-wheel drive. I can clear two and a half feet of water,” said Olsen.

The City of Bonita Springs highly suggests against that. They gave some tips for dealing with the rain: Never walk or drive in flood water and find a different route.

And while Olsen jokes, he said he is very familiar with flooding in Bonita Spring’s low-lying areas.

“It rains pretty good down here,” said Olsen. “Right now, it’s up over the dam, so all that water is just feeding into the Imperial River and there’s a lot of flooding. If you’re in a trailer park or something next to it and you think you’re safe and you’re four or five feet up, you’re not.”

The City of Bonita Springs encourages people living near the Imperial River and canals to continue monitoring its levels.

Olsen said flooding is a problem in the area because of over-building.

“It’s all built up and nobody accommodated for lack of drainage,” said Olsen, “so with the freshwater, the biggest problem is just overbuilding. Too much asphalt, not enough sand to drain it.”

Bonita Springs Fire Control and Rescue District said they have sandbags available if anyone wants them, and will be preparing crews in case anyone needs help.