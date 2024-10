As Hurricane Milton began making its way across the Gulf of Mexico to a precise destination yet unknown on Florida’s Gulf Coast, Lee County business owners on Fort Myers Beach, Sanibel Island and other coastal areas weren’t waiting around to find out. They were at work evacuating not just themselves and their employees, but their merchandise.

“We’re packing it up, and we’re getting everything off,” Tunaskin apparel owner Bill Bronsford said, meaning off Estero Island and away from Fort Myers Beach. “Last time, we lost it all.”

When Bronsford rebuilt his brand’s flagship store at 1300 Estero Blvd., after Hurricane Ian ruined it Sept. 28, 2022, he did so with some reinforcements.

“We put a lot of work into this building, to make it hurricane proof,” Bronsford said. “These windows are watertight and calked. We’re putting plywood up over the front doors. We’re sealing it up tight.

To read more at Gulfshore Business, click here.